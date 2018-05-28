Tottenham Youngster Josh Onomah Eager to 'Breakthrough' at Spurs After Aston Villa Loan Spell

Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah says he wants to make his Spurs breakthrough next season after his loan spell at Aston Villa came to an end in Saturday's play-off final defeat to Fulham.

The 21-year-old told football.london: "I just want to get back to Spurs and make the most of my time there and see if I can break through.





"They've done well securing that top four spot and playing in the Champions League. From the start of every season, we look to win trophies and hopefully we can do that next season."

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

According to Onomah, Tottenham have kept a close eye on his development throughout his time in the West Midlands. He added: “They’ve been keeping in touch. There’s a guy who checks on all loan players. He goes to every game and checks up on you to make sure everything’s good.”

The 21-year-old made 37 appearances for Villa across all competitions, and says the physicality of the Championship and the experience of working under Steve Bruce has helped him develop as a footballer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He said: "I would say it's mainly been a maturity thing and the physical side of things that I've added to my game.





"The Championship is a physical league and it's all about playing men's football. I think I've learned that side of my game and I want to thank Steve Bruce for helping me.

"He's helped me on and off the pitch, he tells me where I've gone wrong and where I need to improve. That's what you need from a manager."