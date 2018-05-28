The USMNT fce off with Bolivia in a friendly match in Chester, Pennsylvania on Monday.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKinnie, Tim Weah and Josh Sargent highlight the United States squad as the youngsters on the American team have an opportunity to impress coach Dave Sarachan.

Bolivia failed to make the World Cup and have lost two out of their last three matches, including a 1-0 loss to Curaçao in March.

Here's how to watch the match

Time: Monday, May 28, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

​Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

