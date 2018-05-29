Barcelona Close in on Sevilla Centre Back After Activating €35m Release Clause

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Sevilla centre back Clement Lenglet after the club activated his €35m (£30.5m) release clause, according to Spanish radio station Cadena COPE (via SPORT).

Lenglet, who joined Sevilla from Nancy last January, has enjoyed an impressive season with Los Hispalenses, and his form hasn't gone unnoticed with a host of clubs having been linked with a move for the 22-year-old, including Manchester United.





Amid interest, Sevilla offered Lenglet a contract extension in early May, but the centre back is now expected to travel to the Camp Nou to formalise a deal with the league champions.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

According to the report, the French youth international will sign a five-year deal with the Blaugrana, and the move is expected to be announced imminently.

The capture of Lenglet will be a relief to Ernesto Valverde and the Barça hierarchy, with Gerrard Pique the only centre back guaranteed to be at the club for the start of next season.





Samuel Umtiti has been locked in contract talks with the club, although the French international has recently made clear his desire to remain in Catalan, telling L'Equipe (via Marca): "What I wanted was the negotiation that I've already had with them and I've always been very clear about what I wanted.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"I have been clear that I want to renew with Barcelona and I want to be here next season. I'm at a club that has allowed me to fulfil my dream of playing for them and want to stay. I'm in charge of my future so for me to go, the club would have to kick me out."

However, both Thomas Vermaelen and Yerry Mina's futures at the club look far from certain. Mina only arrived in January, but the Colombian international has failed to impress and could be sold or loaned out in the summer.

Vermaelen, on the other hand, only has one year left on his contract and the club are willing to sell the former Arsenal defender if they receive a suitable bid.