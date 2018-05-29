Crystal Palace Promise Their Number One Spot in Talks With Young Arsenal Goalkeeping Target

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Following their forgettable 2017/18 Premier League campaign, Crystal Palace will be keen to remodel their squad ahead of the upcoming season with the prime objective being improving on last season's shaky form.

One position the Eagles are reportedly keen on strengthening is in goal, with current number one Wayne Hennessey being viewed as too unreliable, leaving Palace considerably vulnerable when under the cosh.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

As such, the Londoners have entered into talks with young Arsenal target and current Toulouse number one Alban Lafont, viewing the youngster as the ideal remedy for their goalkeeping issues, as reported by GFFN.

Although Lafont is currently only 19-years-old, the French youth star has an abundance of experience already under his belt, having made a total of 105 first team appearances for Toulouse throughout his time in Ligue 1.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

After the French youngster expressed a desire to leave Les Violets this summer, a number of clubs across Europe took interest in Lafont's situation, including Premier League giants Arsenal. However, it is Palace who have taken the first steps towards bringing the Burkina Faso-born youth star to England.

Palace have spoken to Lafont's entourage and have promised the youngster their number one spot should he opt to move to Selhurst Park and choose to ignore other potential suitors.

Dutch Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven are the only other club known to have contacted Toulouse regarding the potential acquisition of Lafont. However, it is widely believed that Palace currently lead the race to land the 19-year-old shot stopper.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)