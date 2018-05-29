Fulham Owner Shahid Khan Applies the Pressure on Sessegnon by Claiming He'll Lead Their PL Charge

Fulham owner Shahid Khan has subtly placed some pressure on teen sensation Ryan Sessegnon's shoulders by insisting he will lead their team into the Premier League in 2018/19.



The 18-year-old is one of the hottest properties in Europe, and a string of big clubs have been linked with a move for him this summer, including Manchester United and Tottenham .

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Roehampton-born star, who can play anywhere down the left side, has been a revelation for the Cottagers and came up trumps in the play-off final by laying on a decisive assist for Tom Cairney's match-winning goal.



Sessegnon's abilities are plainly obvious, and there seems to be an expectation that the youngster will be making a move to a bigger club this summer, but owner Khan has attempted to steer his thinking towards the impending campaign with Fulham next season.



He told the Times, as quoted by Sky Sports : "We don't want Sessegnon leaving. I don't think he wants to go. He's going to be at Fulham for the coming year, leading us into the Premier League.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"Frankly, if we had not been promoted, well, we have a responsibility to our players. He's been there since he was eight. We want to do the right thing for him and he is Fulham through and through."



Since breaking into the first team at Craven Cottage as a 16-year-old, Sessegnon has made 71 league appearances and demonstrated a rare prolificacy from left back which has resulted in his transition into a left winger.