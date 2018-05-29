Juventus Legend Pavel Nedved Reveals Club Will Speak to Forward Duo Over Futures Amid Transfer Talk

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Amidst speculation surrounding the futures of Juventus attacking duo Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic, the Old Lady's vice-president Pavel Nedved has addressed the situation, claiming their futures with the club will be discussed following the World Cup.

Both the strikers' futures have been the subject of much speculation in recent months and, after speaking with Sky Sports Italia on the matter, Nedved has seemingly left the Juve exit door open for the duo.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“We’re not worried, Higuain is our player and has a contract with us,” Nedved explained. “We’ll see what happens after the World Cup. Mandzukic? Players must always be happy. You shouldn’t hold them back, you need them to stay happy. We’ll make a decision together.”

Nedved's address of the current situation comes amid rumours Higuain, who joined the Italian champions from Napoli for an Italian record fee of €90m two years ago, could be swapped for the likes of Inter's Mauro Icardi.

Higuain had another successful season with Juventus, managing 16 goals and six assists in 35 Serie A appearances, while Mandzukic was less prolific in front of goal, picking up five league strikes and three assists.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Higuain, who is in Argentina's World Cup squad, was beaten to this season's Capocannoniere by both Inter's Mauro Icardi and Lazio's Ciro Immobile, both of whom ended up with 29 goals.

Meanwhile, Madzukic has reportedly become frustrated with his role in Turin, with the veteran striker being linked with moves to China, Manchester United and AC Milan.

