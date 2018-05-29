New Signing Fabinho Reveals How Roberto Firmino Convinced Him to Join Liverpool

New Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has confirmed that Roberto Firmino was influential in him signing for the Reds.

Fabinho agreed to join Liverpool from AS Monaco for a reported £40m deal yesterday and the midfielder revealed that he had a conversation with Firmino before putting pen to paper, as revealed through the club's official website:

"We spoke a bit more about how the city was, about the infrastructure of the club and the city.

"We also spoke about the coaches and how they do their work. So I was able to know a bit more about Liverpool through Firmino.

"I had been with him at the Brazilian national team on a few occasions. I know he's a fantastic person, his background is from nice people."

Fabinho also admitted that Firmino will help him adapt to life on Merseyside:

"He is also very good for someone who comes to a new country, a new city - someone who speaks the same language. This will of course make the adaptation easier."

Liverpool beat off competition from rivals Manchester United and Arsenal for the Brazilian midfielder, who looks set to be Emre Can's replacement as the German is unlikely to renew his expiring contract.

The Brazilian will officially join the Reds on July 1st after completing a medical yesterday.

Fabinho is already Klopp's second signing of the summer with Naby Keita joining from RB Leipzig on a pre-agreed deal, as Liverpool look to put together a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League next season.