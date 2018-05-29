'No Thanks': Tottenham Fans React to Report Linking Club With Move for Liverpool Midfielder

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

Tottenham fans have given a mixed reaction a report linking them with Liverpool's soon-to-be out-of-contract midfielder Emre Can

According to the Guardian, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who recently signed a new five-year deal with the club, is considering whether to make a late offer to the midfielder. 

Can is set to depart Anfield on the 1st of July, when his contract is set to expire. A number of clubs have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old but Juventus appear to be the heavy favourites for his signature. 

Nevertheless, Tottenham look set to lose one of their star midfielders in Mousa Dembele. Dembele's agent, Tom de Mul, recently confirmed that the midfielder has no intention of renewing his contract with the north London side, and chairman Daniel Levy may now look to cash in on the 30-year-old, who is contracted to the club until the summer of 2019. 

Can may be viewed as a suitable replacement by the Spurs hierarchy, although not all fans are convinced:





However, Juventus' CEO, Giuseppe Marotta, revealed last week that the club had held 'positive' talks with Can, and that I Bianconeri were confident of signing the player soon after the Champions League final. 

“We are optimistic about a positive end to negotiations with Emre Can,” the Juve chief told Mediaset Premium (via Goal). "We hope to announce his signing after the Champions League final.”


Reports on Monday claimed that Can is set to undergo a medical sometime this week before signing a five-year deal worth €6m per year. 

