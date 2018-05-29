Report Reveals How Jurgen Klopp Persuaded Fabinho to Join Liverpool Over Other Clubs

By 90Min
May 29, 2018

A friend of Fabinho has revealed how Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp persuaded his latest signing to join the club this summer, despite an apparent host of other suitors yearning for the Brazilian's signature.

Fabinho's arrival came completely out of the blue. In a matter of hours, rumours turned into a completed medical and the Monaco man had joined Liverpool out of what seemed like nothing

Following his signing, it was revealed that Arsenal had lodged a last minute bid for the 24-year-old - but other than that, there was no mention of other clubs in the press.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

However, an inside source has told Yahoo that there were in fact various other clubs interested (though, no mention of specifics), but Klopp had managed to sway Fabinho's mind into moving to merseyside.

“Klopp convinced Fabinho to join Liverpool,” the friend said. “They met and the boy was very happy with what the manager told him. He said ‘I like Klopp’, and asked that everything be stopped with other clubs.”

Fabinho will soon be joined by RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, along with a host of players rumoured to be on the verge of signing for the Reds.

Speaking after completing his medical with the Reds, their new signing spoke of his delight at signing for the club.


“I am really excited about this move.

“This is something that I always wanted – this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional. A football club of this size coming after my services, I didn’t have to think that much about coming over.

“I will try to create my own history at this football club. Hopefully, on a personal level, I’m able to win titles with this club. I will try to grow and learn and improve myself, and to be part of the club’s history.”

