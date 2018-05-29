Reports From France Claim Monaco are Willing to Sell Huddersfield Target Terence Kongolo

Huddersfield have been handed a boost in their pursuit of AS Monaco defender Terence Kongolo, with French paper Nice-Matin (via the Huddersfield Daily Examiner) claiming Les Monegasques are willing to sell the Dutchman in the upcoming window.

Monaco signed Kongolo from Feyenoord in the summer after they had sold Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City. The 24-year-old failed to cement himself in Leonardo Jardim's starting lineup, however, and he made just six appearances for the Ligue 1 side before he was sent on loan to Huddersfield in January.

What a season! I would like to thank all the Terriers for the massive support, love and affection. The fans were amazing. We did this all together! Thank you @htafcdotcom 💪🏿❤ pic.twitter.com/qixGkaykSh — Terence Kongolo (@KongoloTerence) May 13, 2018

Kongolo impressed for the Terriers in his 13 league appearances for the club, and David Wagner is reportedly keen on resigning the Netherlands international on a permanent deal.

Kongolo, who is contracted to Monaco until the summer of 2022, revealed last week that he was set to hold talks with his parent club regarding his future and that he was willing to return to the south of France if he was given certain assurances.

“They [Huddersfield] want me [for next season]. They indicated that they were satisfied with me. Maybe that’s another option,” he told De Telegraaf (via the Huddersfield Daily Examiner).

“I will soon have talks with AS Monaco to hear what they want. The most important thing for me is to play regular football. If AS Monaco gives me a good feeling and has a good future for me, I will stay there. If not, I want to take a step somewhere else. I do not have time for another period like the first half of this season.”

Monaco, on the other hand, are reportedly targeting Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Inter Milan full back Dalbert. With his contract at Old Trafford set to expire on the 1st of July, Shaw is considered to be the favoured option.