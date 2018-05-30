John Terry Leaves Aston Villa After Failed Attempt at Promotion

John Terry spent the season with Aston Villa after moving from Chelsea on a free transfer.

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Following their failure to earn promotion back to the Premier League, losing out in the Championship playoff final to Fulham, Aston Villa have announced on Wednesday that they have parted company with club captain John Terry via a statement on the club website.

The club announced the former Chelsea defender will depart the club after joining from the Blues on a free transfer in 2017.

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, that saw Aston Villa fall just short of promotion to the Premier League, Terry made 36 appearances for the Villains across all competitions, notching one goal and an assist in the process.

On the 37-year-old's departure from Aston Villa, the club wrote in an official statement, saying: "We would like to place on record our most sincere thanks for the effort and professionalism he showed with us last season.

"John is a true leader and was everything and more that we hoped. Hugely popular and influential in the dressing room, he played a real captain’s role in creating the incredible bond the players shared with our supporters, and vice-versa.

"We hope he looks back on his time with Villa fondly and we wish him the very best as his career moves forward."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)