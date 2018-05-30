Following their failure to earn promotion back to the Premier League, losing out in the Championship playoff final to Fulham, Aston Villa have announced on Wednesday that they have parted company with club captain John Terry via a statement on the club website.

The club announced the former Chelsea defender will depart the club after joining from the Blues on a free transfer in 2017.

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, that saw Aston Villa fall just short of promotion to the Premier League, Terry made 36 appearances for the Villains across all competitions, notching one goal and an assist in the process.

On the 37-year-old's departure from Aston Villa, the club wrote in an official statement, saying: "We would like to place on record our most sincere thanks for the effort and professionalism he showed with us last season.

"John is a true leader and was everything and more that we hoped. Hugely popular and influential in the dressing room, he played a real captain’s role in creating the incredible bond the players shared with our supporters, and vice-versa.

"We hope he looks back on his time with Villa fondly and we wish him the very best as his career moves forward."