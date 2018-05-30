Brighton Among Favourites To Complete Transfer of €25m Rated Danish Midfielder

Brighton and Hove Albion are among the favourites to secure the signing of Werder Bremen star man Thomas Delaney, after Borussia Dortmund and Schalke have reportedly pulled out of any potential transfer.

Delaney has made no secret of his desire to play in England's top flight, and Brighton are among the clubs who have reportedly made offers for the Dane's services.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Speaking at Denmark's training camp on Monday, Delaney said (via Mein Werder): "The Premier League is my dream. That's where I want to play."





"It has to be a complete package," he said of any possible transfer.

"I hope it will be a good contract for me and a good deal for Werder."

A good deal for Werder Bremen though is reportedly an offer in the region of €25m. The fee has put off both Borussia Dortmund and Schalke in the battle for the Dane's services, meaning a move to the riches of the Premier League is the most likely destination.

Borussia Dortmund and Schalke have pulled out of the race for Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney as the €25m asking price is too high, according to Mein Werder. #SVW #BVB #S04 #BHAFC #EFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) May 29, 2018

But Delaney has no desire to use the World Cup as an opportunity to impress the bigger clubs in England.





"I would like to have some clarity before the World Cup," he said meaning a transfer is likely to be completed before the competition kicks off in under two weeks.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

When Delaney moved from Werder Bremen in 2016 he had better offers from other Bundesliga clubs but wanted a move to Bremen where he was guaranteed a major role as a regular first-team player. This summer is apparently no different, and the 26-year-old wants a move that will benefit his career progression.

Werder Bremen's sporting director has confirmed that a concrete offer has been made by Brighton, but other clubs are now interested. Perhaps Delaney will be inspired by the success of Pascal Gross, who joined Brighton from Ingolstadt last summer and is now considered one of the signings of the season after his seven goals helped the Seagulls to Premier League survival.