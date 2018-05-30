Italian Report Claims Liverpool Interested in £26m Deal for Lazio Stopper

By 90Min
May 30, 2018

Liverpool could be preparing to look at alternative goalkeeping targets to Alisson Becker, with a report claiming the Reds are ready to table an offer for Lazio stopper Thomas Strakosha in the region of £26m.

The Reds have seemingly stepped up their hunt for a new number one goalkeeper after Loris Karius's error-riddled performance in their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Roma's Alisson, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma have all been linked to Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp runs the rule over his goalkeeping ranks at Anfield. 


According to Italian site CittaCeleste.it, Liverpool have turned their attention to yet another goalkeeper as they are said to be prepared to offer €30m for the Albania international, who failed to miss a league match for Lazio last season alongside his 10 Europa League appearances.


The 23-year-old keeper joined Lazio from Greek side Panionios in 2012, where has gone on to make 78 appearances for the Italian side since his arrival - with the Italians reportedly lining up Iker Casillas as a potential replacement for the youngster. 

Strakosha would prove to be one of the Reds' inexpensive options in between the sticks as the keepers currently linked with a move to Anfield are expected to cost in excess of €60m.


Liverpool have already forked out £40m for the signing of Fabinho, and are expected to part with a further £60m to land the highly-rated Lyon skipper Nabil Fekir. 

Whilst Karius's position at Anfield continues to come under question, Simon Mignolet's future on Merseyside looks all but over after failing to make a league appearance for the club since New Years day. 

