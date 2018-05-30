Liverpool Striker Heading For Anfield Exit After Agent Confirms Talks Have Begun With Turkish Giants

The agent of Liverpool striker Divock Origi has confirmed that talks are underway with Turkish giants Besiktas over a potential summer transfer.

The Belgian striker has spent the campaign on loan at Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg, after falling out of favour at Anfield under Jürgen Klopp.

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, his agent Simon Bayliff has held preliminary talks with Besiktas over a potential switch, with the Turkish giants in the market for a new striker after selling Cenk Tosun to Everton in January.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Origi's representatives met with the Besiktas president Fikret Orman to discuss the availability of the Belgian striker, though Bayliff also suggested that there was interest in his client from both the Premier League and La Liga.

Origi originally joined Liverpool from Lille four years ago, but remained on loan with the French club for a season before eventually joining up with his Liverpool teammates in 2015. He has made 77 appearances for Liverpool since then, finding the net on 21 occasions.

He faces stiff competition in Liverpool's forward ranks however, with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke all ahead of him in the Anfield pecking order.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

His loan spell at VFL Wolfsburg has not been particularly successful either, with the 23-year-old's meagre goalscoring return only scoring 6 in 31 Bundesliga appearances costing him a spot in Belgium's World Cup squad.

With only one year left on his contract and extended game time not guaranteed, Liverpool may opt to cash in on the Belgian, before he is able to walk away for free next summer.