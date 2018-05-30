Newcastle United Manager Rafael Benitez Reportedly Set Sights on Middlesbrough Star

Newcastle United are interested in the prospect of signing Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore.
Despite finishing fifth in what was a strong Championship campaign, Middlesbrough missed out on promotion back to the Premier League having lost in the play-off semi final against Aston Villa earlier this month, and it could yet get worse for Tony Pulis' side.
They could be set to lose a number of their star men after failing to secure promotion, and fresh reports are claiming that Newcastle are set to take full advantage of Middlesbrough's play-off misery and swoop in for their star man Traore this summer.
The value of the former Barcelona youngster is now set to plummet, with the Yorkshire Post suggesting his valuation will be around £15m. A number of Premier League clubs are set to be monitoring his current situation having impressed heavily last season.
The 22-year-old scored five goals and assisted 10 times in 36 Championship appearances, causing havoc for opposing defences with his lightning pace and crafty wing play. Now according to the Mirror, Newcastle are the latest team to want in on the Spaniard with Rafa Benitez set to kick off his summer spending spree.
Traore moved to Middlesbrough from Aston Villa in 2016 in a swap deal involving Albert Adomah after spending 10 years progressing through the Barcelona youth ranks.
He played his debut season with Middlesbrough in the Premier League during the 2016-17 season, however he didn't manage to score in 27 appearances and he and his side went on to finish 19th in the league. He'll be hoping to prove his Premier League worth once again should he get the chance this summer.