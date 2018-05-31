2018 World Cup Group Odds: Colombia Among Favorites in Group Betting

Quickly

  • Colombia is a +120 favorite to win Group H, one of the most evenly-matched groups in the World Cup.
By OddsShark
May 31, 2018

Colombia's James Rodriguez was the surprise star of the 2014 World Cup, winning the Golden Boot for the most goals scored in the tournament with six. Rodriguez will try to lead Colombia to another strong performance in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

As a member of the most evenly-matched group in this year's tournament, Colombia is a +120 favorite to win Group H at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Group H also includes Poland at +175, Senegal at +500 and Japan at +700.

No other group favorite on the board is going off at more than EVEN to win its group and no other group longshot is going off at less than +1000. Colombia and Poland are certainly the favorites in Group H, but this could be the type of group that gets turned upside down as well.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the three biggest chalk favorites in the 2018 World Cup group stage are Brazil at -400 to win Group E, France at -350 to win Group C and Germany at -310 to win Group F.

Germany's group has some punch in it with Mexico (+500) and Sweden (+600). While not quite as deep or complete as Germany, Mexico has a very strong team led by a goaltender in Guillermo Ochoa that is capable of stealing a result when at his best.

And Sweden can't be discounted after outlasting the Netherlands in the qualifying stage and then beating Italy in a playoff. Germany should prevail, but it will be no cakewalk. Besides South Korea (+2000), which will be just that.

France will look to hold off Denmark (+450), Peru (+900) and Australia (+1800) in Group C, while Brazil will face Switzerland (+600), Serbia (+800) and Costa Rica (+1800) in Group E.

Those looking for a spot to fade one of the big favorites on the World Cup group stage betting lines might be intrigued by Denmark, who have a striker in Christian Eriksen that rarely misses on his opportunities to score.

The other groups on the board are Group A (Uruguay +100, Russia +125, Egypt +550 and Saudi Arabia +3300), Group B (Spain -200, Portugal +185, Morocco +1600 and Iran +2500), Group D (Argentina -180, Croatia +225, Nigeria +1000 and Iceland +1200) and Group G (Belgium -125, England +120, Tunisia +1600 and Panama +2500).

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)