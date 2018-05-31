Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Close to First Signing With Deal for Yacine Adli Reportedly Imminent

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

According to reports in France, Arsenal are close to signing 17-year-old Yacine Adli from Paris Saint-Germain.

The young Frenchman is considered as of the most promising players in the PSG youth academy, being voted the club's most outstanding youth prospect last term, and is set to be Unai Emery's first signing as manager of Arsenal.

With interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, L'Equipe report - via the Sun - that Adli will move to the Emirates on a three year deal, with a further two year option, and continue to work under former boss Unai Emery.

Adli has represented France at Under-16, 17 and 18 level on 33 occasions, scoring 13 goals. 

But it seems the youngster has chosen to move to north London as he was impressed by Arsenal's sporting project, and the promise of more game time under the manager that gave him his PSG debut. 

Emery's future plans are what reportedly convinced Adli to turn down a more lucrative offer to stay in France, believing he can progress further at Arsenal and break into the first team sooner.

As Emery and Arsenal target young talents such as Adli, it seems that Arsene Wenger's youth policy still remains strong within the club, with the last 17-year-old French talent to arrive at Arsenal being Nicholas Anelka.

Gary M. Prior/GettyImages

The youngster posses an eye for a pass, similar to that of Cesc Fabregas (another young signing), and is more than capable of running with the ball and passing a defender with ease. Given time to adapt to the English game, Emery's first signing could be a very good one indeed.

If Yacine Adli can make an impact like Nicholas Anelka did during his first season at the club, then Arsenal fans will be singing his name for years to come. 

