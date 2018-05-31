Barcelona Hit Major Stumbling Block in Pursuit of Inter Defender as Both Club & Player Quash Rumours

By 90Min
May 31, 2018

Barcelona have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of Inter's star defender Milan Škriniar, after both the club and the player played down the talk of a summer switch to the Camp Nou.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Barça made the powerful Slovakian one of their primary defensive targets for the summer transfer window, but Inter are digging their heels in and refusing to sell their prize asset, describing the 23-year-old as: "Unsellable". 


Škriniar will have the added bonus of a summer break, after Slovakia failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Additionally, the former Sampdoria man has poured water of the speculation himself, claiming (via Football Italia): "I have no reason to leave. It’s the wish of me and the club, I don’t know about any particular offer, and I don’t think Inter would sell me anyway. I also love the fact that we’ll play in the Champions League, I’m looking forward to it.”


Škriniar joined the San Siro side just last season, and made an instant impact with his domineering displays in defence. 

Given his relatively recent arrival at the club, it is unlikely that Barcelona will be successful in their attempts to lure him to La Liga, given the phenomenal financial outlay that would be required to complete the deal.

FBL-WC-2018-ENG-SVK

Meanwhile, Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is rumoured to still be in regular contact with Barça prodigy Ousmane Dembélé


Mislintat is credited with bringing the French international to Borussia Dortmund during his spell at the Bundesliga side, and could now look to help the Gunners pull off a sensational deal to sign the 21-year-old this summer.

