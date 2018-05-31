French Report Claims Bordeaux Star Will Choose Spurs Over Arsenal to Play Champions League Football

A report from France has claimed that Bordeaux talisman Malcom will opt to join Tottenham Hotspur over Arsenal this summer, in order to play in the Champions League next season.

Get Football News France contend that the tenacious Brazilian is almost certain to leave Ligue 1 this summer in pursuit of a move to the Premier League, with Spurs his most likely destination in England. However Bundesliga's Bayern Munich are rated as having the best chance of completing the deal, given Malcom's outspoken desire to join the club.



NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Despite his impressive breakthrough season with Les Girondins, the talented 21-year-old missed out on a spot in Brazil's squad for next month's World Cup in Russia, and is thought to be desperate to move in order to achieve a call up to the national team. Spurs will be hopeful of luring the prodigy to the club, as they look to challenge for the Premier League title next season.





Malcom began his career with Brazilian giants Corinthians, before moving to Bordeaux in 2016. The player's preferred position is on the right wing, where his technical skills and speed saw him register 12 goals and seven assists last season, as his side secured a precious spot in the 2018/19 Europa League.





Meanwhile, Spurs are thought to have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with the south London side preparing to make the Ivory Coast international a big money offer to keep him at Selhurst Park next season. The former Manchester United flop has improved considerably in recent years, and scored nine goals last season.



