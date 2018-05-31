Granit Xhaka's place at the 2018 World Cup has been thrown into doubt after he suffered a knee injury in training for Switzerland on Thursday.

Swiss news outlet RTS broke the story that the Arsenal midfielder suffered the injury to his left knee from a collision with teammate Valon Behrami during a rain-soaked training session in Lugano.

Images have emerged showing Xhaka being helped off the pitch, and he was taken to hospital for further scans to determine the severity of the injury.

Xhaka suffered injury during training today. Reports in Switzerland that he has been taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/JLABNHDKNc — James Benge (@jamesbenge) May 31, 2018

He will definitely miss Switzerland's penultimate warm up match against Spain on Sunday and may face a race against time to be fit for his team's opening game of the World Cup against Brazil in Rostov on 17 June.

It would be a cruel blow for Xhaka, who enjoyed a clean bill of health for the whole of the 2017/18 season as he featured in every league game for Arsenal.

Xhaka has scored nine goals in 61 appearances for Switzerland since making his international debut in 2011. One of these came at the last World Cup when he scored in a 5-2 group stage defeat against France.

After the Spain friendly, Switzerland face Japan in Italy next Friday before travelling to their World Cup base in Togliatti.

After the opener against Brazil, Switzerland's remaining group games are against Serbia in Kaliningrad on June 22 and Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod on June 27.