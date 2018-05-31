High Profile Stoke City Playmaker Linked With Shock Move to Huddersfield

Huddersfield manager David Wagner could make a surprise move to sign winger Xherdan Shaqiri from newly relegated Stoke City, according to reports.

The Switzerland international is no stranger to a surprise transfer, signing for Stoke from Italian giants Inter in 2015.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

He has since scored 15 goals and registered 15 assists in an impressive three seasons at the club, but following Stoke's relegation from the Premier League, he has frequently been linked with a move away from the Potters, with Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace having been linked in recent weeks.

Now, the Huddersfield Examiner claims that Huddersfield are the latest side to throw their hat in the ring to sign the 26-year-old, who managed eight goals and seven assists in the Premier League despite Stoke's poor fortunes.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

While Shaqiri's current employers have had nothing short of a disastrous season, finishing 19th on 33 points, David Wagner's Huddersfield Town's fortunes have been drastically different, staying up after having been favourites to be relegated at the start of the season.

This was helped by Wagner's high profile summer signings of Steve Mounie from Montpellier and Norwich midfielder Alex Pritchard, both of which broke Huddersfield's transfer record at the time they went through.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

And they would likely have to repeat the feat once more in order to sign Shaqiri, who has two years to run on his current deal with Stoke.