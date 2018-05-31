Spanish Report Claims Liverpool & Arsenal Are Favourites to Sign Atlético Madrid's £88m Goalkeeper

A report from Spain has claimed that Liverpool and Arsenal are leading the race to sign Atlético Madrid's £88m rated goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer, with the Spanish side already looking at possible replacements.

According to El Gol Digital, either Liverpool or Arsenal could look to trigger the Slovenian stopper's £88m release clause, as they look to improve their goalkeeper options for the 2018/19 campaign. Athletic Bilbao prodigy Kepa Arrizabalaga is believed to have been identified as Oblak's successor, and could be signed for around £70m.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Liverpool were believed to be confident of securing Roma star Alisson, but the Brazilian is now thought to be moving closer to joining Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal are eager to find a replacement for their ageing number one Petr Cech, and will look to rival the Reds in their pursuit of Oblak. However, Liverpool's Champions League status could give them the upper hand over the Gunners.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Oblak has been with Los Colchoneros since 2014, and has excelled since making his breakthrough in the 2015/16 season. The 25-year-old is renowned as one of the top goalkeepers in La Liga, and played a huge part in his side having the best defensive record in last season's competition, as well as their Europa League winning campaign.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that the Reds could instead make a shock move for Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois this summer, who has just one year remaining on his contract.

The Belgian international is believed to be ready to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, and Jürgen Klopp could look to pounce as he seeks a reliable number one for next season.