'Better Than Solanke': Liverpool Fans Can't Agree Over Potential Summer Return of Loan Striker

With the electric form of superstar trio Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for Liverpool last season, striker Divock Origi has become something of a forgotten man at Anfield.

However, with Origi due to return to the club following a season-long loan spell away in Germany, Reds fans appear to be split over their opinions on the misfit attacker’s return.

Divock Origi's agent: "For me it was a mistake for Divock to go to Wolfsburg. Klopp will now make a decision on him. If he wants him to stay, then Divock will stay or if he wants him to leave then Divock will leave." pic.twitter.com/U2PFShyNb3 — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) May 31, 2018

The voicing of mixed feelings comes amidst Origi’s agent remarking to Turkish outlet A Spor that it was a mistake for Liverpool to send his client out on loan.

The Belgian forward spent last season at Wolfsburg, where he managed just six goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances for the German side. His poor return for Wolfsburg, who only just survived relegation from the German top flight through a play-off, may indicate that Origi’s agent might have made a reasonable point.

🤝 PREMIER LEAGUE LOANS 🤝



✅ Michy Batshuayi

❌ Lucas Perez

✅ Mason Mount

❌ Divock Origi



Catch our round-up of which Premier League loanees have been a hit, and who's been a miss: https://t.co/UteSPXXRRx pic.twitter.com/ALzaVGvS2a — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2018

Origi has just 12 goals to his name with Jurgen Klopp’s side from 51 domestic appearances since joining on at Merseyside in 2014. He has struggled for a consistent run in the side since his move to Anfield from Lille, and the Liverpool fans are certainly not short of opinions on the future of the Belgian.

Here is a selection of what they had to say on Origi’s return to the club this summer...

Are u saying he failed as a regular substitute??

He would have been a better sub than Lallana in Kiev — EBEN🇬🇭🇬🇧🔴🔴🔴 (@aduklack1990) June 1, 2018

He honestly is the best among solanke, ings, sturridge!



If we bring some backup, well and good but if not he should certainly stay! — Gautzie (@___YNWA____) June 1, 2018

Not suited to our game I feel. Always liked him but probably not what we are looking for. I see him and solanke as the same level — Paul Barry (@PaulBar49284243) June 1, 2018

No no and no. Players like him are the reason we haven’t won anything for years. He plays one good game in five. — Philip Downes (@phileboy11) June 1, 2018

He has the attributes Klopp likes in a striker. Can play wide or through the middle, has pace, closes down and presses strongly. Better option style wise than Solanke or Ings — Stuart Craig (@bobafett26) June 1, 2018

It's fair to say that Origi is a player who certainly divides opinion among Liverpool fans. Which of them Jurgen Klopp agrees with, and whether he is given another chance at Anfield next season, of course remains to be seen.