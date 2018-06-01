'Better Than Solanke': Liverpool Fans Can't Agree Over Potential Summer Return of Loan Striker

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

With the electric form of superstar trio Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for Liverpool last season, striker Divock Origi has become something of a forgotten man at Anfield.

However, with Origi due to return to the club following a season-long loan spell away in Germany, Reds fans appear to be split over their opinions on the misfit attacker’s return.

The voicing of mixed feelings comes amidst Origi’s agent remarking to Turkish outlet A Spor that it was a mistake for Liverpool to send his client out on loan.

The Belgian forward spent last season at Wolfsburg, where he managed just six goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances for the German side. His poor return for Wolfsburg, who only just survived relegation from the German top flight through a play-off, may indicate that Origi’s agent might have made a reasonable point.

Origi has just 12 goals to his name with Jurgen Klopp’s side from 51 domestic appearances since joining on at Merseyside in 2014. He has struggled for a consistent run in the side since his move to Anfield from Lille, and the Liverpool fans are certainly not short of opinions on the future of the Belgian.

Here is a selection of what they had to say on Origi’s return to the club this summer...

It's fair to say that Origi is a player who certainly divides opinion among Liverpool fans. Which of them Jurgen Klopp agrees with, and whether he is given another chance at Anfield next season, of course remains to be seen.

