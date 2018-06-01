Christian Eriksen's Agent Reveals Interest From 'Several Clubs' in Tottenham Star's Services

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Following another sparkling campaign at the heart of a solid season for his side, Tottenham’s playmaking star Christian Eriksen has 'several' clubs interested in signing the Dane, according to his agent.

The Evening Standard report that Eriksen, who has been one of Tottenham’s most consistently high performers since his move to north London from Ajax in 2013, is a target for a number of top European clubs, though Martin Schoots insists he 'prefers not to comment' regarding such speculation over his client’s future.

“The only thing I can say is that concerning the interest of several clubs in Christian is that we prefer not to comment,” Schoots said.

“Christian wants to focus completely on the World Cup – just as he did before on qualifying for the Champions League with Spurs.

“But becoming a father for the first time very soon, there is even something bigger at the moment he is giving his attention to.”

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Despite the reported interest in Eriksen’s services, it is said that Spurs have no intention to sell the 26-year-old, neither do they plan to part company with Harry Kane or Dele Alli in the near future at least.

Eriksen, who has scored 41 goals in 171 Premier League appearances during his five-year spell at Tottenham, has two years remaining on his current four-year contract, said to be worth £70,000 a week, and remains as crucial to Mauricio Pochettino’s side as ever.

Barcelona are reportedly long-term admirers of the Denmark international, whilst it is said that Real Madrid may also be interested in luring Eriksen to Spain to join an ex-Spurs contingent at the Bernabeu which currently boasts Luka Modric and Gareth Bale.

