Huddersfield Town Make Enquiry for Lille Starlet as Recruitment Drive Continues After Signing Goalie

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Following their first ever Premier League season, Huddersfield Town are now looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2018/19 season with the potential signing of Lille starlet Yassine Benzia.

On Friday, the Terriers announced the signing of Ben Hamer on a free transfer with the goalkeeper's contract with Leicester City set to expire next month however, they have also reportedly registered an interest in Lille attacking midfielder Benzia.

PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

According to French news outlet L'Equipe, Huddersfield have made an enquiry regarding Benzia's availability following a strong 2017/18 campaign with Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

Throughout the bygone campaign, the 23-year-old Algerian midfielder made 31 league appearances for Les Dogues, scoring once and assisting five goals for his teammates as his side narrowly survived the drop to Ligue 2 by one point.

PASCAL PAVANI/GettyImages

Furthermore, while representing his country on the international stage, Benzia has an impressive record after scoring one goal in two games for Algeria.

Subsequently, Huddersfield have entered the race to bring the young attacking midfielder to the John Smith's Stadium, but they face competition from Russian Premier League side Krasnodar.

Benzia represents a great attacking prospect for Huddersfield, with the French-born Algerian having graduated from Lyon's academy as well as having represented France at every youth level since he was 15 before making his Algeria debut in 2016.

