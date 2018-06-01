Journalist Predicts Jurgen Klopp Will Bring Attacking Star to Liverpool 'as Early as This Summer'

Borussia Dortmund and USA forward Christian Pulisic is likely to move to Liverpool to work under former manager Jurgen Klopp this summer, according to American journalist Grant Wahl.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of big names, most notably Nabil Fekir, following their headline-grabbing run to the Champions League Final, and have already completed the signing of Brazil midfielder Fabinho from AS Monaco. And Pulisic is just the latest name to be linked with an Anfield switch

Wahl was asked on his Reddit page what lies in the future of the 19-year-old, and said: “If I had to make a pick, I’d say Liverpool, as soon as this summer. But I could also see him staying in Dortmund another year, and teams like Spurs, Arsenal, Bayern and Man Utd are in the mix.”

If Liverpool were to complete the signing, it wouldn't be the first time Pulisic has worked under Klopp, with the German having brought the teenager to Dortmund from the USA during his tenure as manager.

Pulisic has since gone on to become a regular starter for the former Bundesliga champions at the tender age of 19, making 32 appearances in the league this season, and Liverpool believe he could offer support and depth to their highly rated front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

It was an area in which the Reds struggled last season, having to revert to using an unfit Danny Ings in Salah's absence towards the end of the season, and Klopp clearly feels they could use another quality option in the final third.