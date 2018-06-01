Man Utd Set to Complete First 2 Summer Signings With Fred & Diogo Dalot Transfers Set for Next Week

By 90Min
June 01, 2018

Manchester United are reportedly close to completing two new signings, as they look to get their business done early ahead of the 2018-19 season.

There is set to be plenty of activity next week, with the Sun reporting that United will complete the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred in the next seven days. The Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder is set for a move worth £52m plus add-ons.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail report that 19-year-old Porto right back Diogo Dalot will undergo his medical ahead of a move to Old Trafford next week.

United boss José Mourinho will be pleased the club have done early business as he prepares to fly to Russia to be a pundit for local television at the World Cup this summer.

Fred is said to be the man United staff have identified as their ideal replacement for 36-year-old Michael Carrick, who retired from playing at the end of last season.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Brazilian midfielder Fred is with his national team as they prepare for the World Cup, and the 25-year-old has left his representatives to take care of his United move as he focuses on this summer's tournament.

The signing of Porto's Dalot will provide competition for 33-year-old Antonio Valencia. Dalot, who represents Portugal at Under-21 level, is also capable of playing at left back and has a £17.4m release clause.

The expected £11.5m sale of full back Matteo Darmian to Juventus will make way for the arrival of Dalot.

Dalot will become the second right back to leave Porto this summer, with former teammate Ricardo Pereira signing for Leicester City earlier in the window.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)