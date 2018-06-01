Man Utd Set to Complete First 2 Summer Signings With Fred & Diogo Dalot Transfers Set for Next Week

Manchester United are reportedly close to completing two new signings, as they look to get their business done early ahead of the 2018-19 season.

There is set to be plenty of activity next week, with the Sun reporting that United will complete the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred in the next seven days. The Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder is set for a move worth £52m plus add-ons.

EXCLUSIVE: Fred to complete £52million Man United move next week | @DanKing_1974 https://t.co/tmiROFLR5v — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 1, 2018

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail report that 19-year-old Porto right back Diogo Dalot will undergo his medical ahead of a move to Old Trafford next week.

United boss José Mourinho will be pleased the club have done early business as he prepares to fly to Russia to be a pundit for local television at the World Cup this summer.

Fred is said to be the man United staff have identified as their ideal replacement for 36-year-old Michael Carrick, who retired from playing at the end of last season.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Brazilian midfielder Fred is with his national team as they prepare for the World Cup, and the 25-year-old has left his representatives to take care of his United move as he focuses on this summer's tournament.

The signing of Porto's Dalot will provide competition for 33-year-old Antonio Valencia. Dalot, who represents Portugal at Under-21 level, is also capable of playing at left back and has a £17.4m release clause.

The expected £11.5m sale of full back Matteo Darmian to Juventus will make way for the arrival of Dalot.

Dalot will become the second right back to leave Porto this summer, with former teammate Ricardo Pereira signing for Leicester City earlier in the window.