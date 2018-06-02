Arsenal Consider Paying £22m Release Clause for Sampdoria Star Amid Interest Across Europe

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Arsenal are contemplating triggering a £22m release clause to sign promising Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira amid interest from across Europe. 

As reported by Italian media outlet Calciomercato (via The Sun), the Gunners are just one of a number of clubs interested in signing the 22-year-old, with the likes of LiverpoolEvertonJuventus and Napoli also believed to be monitoring the Uruguayan. Although Arsenal's willingness to pay his release clause puts them at the front of the queue. 

Torreira has been plying his trade in Italy since 2015 after signing for Serie B side Pescara, before completing a move to Serie A side Sampdoria prior to the 2016/17 season.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Helping I Blucerchiati to back-to-back 10th placed finishes in Serie A during his two years at the club, Torreira scored four goals in 36 league appearances; although it's his tough tackling and screening in front of the back four that he is known for. 

An international for Uruguay, earning two caps after his debut in March of this year, Torreira has been included in their preliminary squad for the World Cup this summer, with a good showing in Russia potentially adding to his glowing reputation should he be selected.

Torreira remains one of a number defensive targets on the radar of Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who is keen to do some business before the start of the World Cup on June 14th.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund centre back Sokratis and Juventus full back Stephan Lichtsteiner are some of the other names linked with a move to the Emirates, as Emery prepares for his first season in charge of the North London side. 

