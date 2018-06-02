Arsenal's Head of Recruitment Contacts Barcelona With View to Signing Ousmane Dembele

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has made contact with Barcelona with a view to signing French winger Ousmane Dembele, according to L'Equipe.

The media outlet claims Mislintat has maintained constant contact with the 21-year-old after the pair spent a season together at Borussia Dortmund during the 2016/17 season, and it now appears that the German is keen to coax Dembele to north London after allegedly speaking to his current club. 

Signing for a fee in the region of £97m in 2017, Dembele endured a tough first season in Spain as injuries and a loss of form hindered the Frenchman, although he did finish with a respectable record of four goals and eight assists for Barca, helping the side earn a La Liga and Copa del Rey double.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

As a result, it has led to many speculating that the former Stade Rennais man could leave the Nou Camp over the summer despite only one season there, with Arsenal facing competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool for the services of Dembele, having been linked with the France international in recent days.

Named amongst Didier Deschamps' 23 man squad for this summer's tournament in Russia, Dembele will be looking to help France claim their first World Cup since 1998, with France drawn alongside Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C.

Dembele remains one of the most promising prospects in football, with his stunning strike in Les Bleus' recent 3-1 win against Italy as part of their World Cup preparations acting as a reminder of the talent the pacy winger possesses.

