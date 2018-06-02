Chelsea Reportedly Hold Talks With Slavisa Jokanovic as Blues' Search for New Manager Continues

Chelsea have held talks with Fulham manager Slaviša Jokanović as the Blues continue to broaden their search for a new manager, according to reports.

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri had looked to be the club's standalone candidate to replace the maligned Antonio Conte this summer, but concerns over meeting his £7m release clause has seen Laurent Blanc also enter the fray.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Now it appears that Chelsea are considering finding their new manager closer to home. Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported how the Blues' hierarchy met with Jokanović on Friday after his success at guiding Fulham back into the Premier League.





Fulham have established a reputation under Jokanović for their style of play - something which was almost their downfall in the playoff final last week.

#Chelsea, incontro con #Jokanovic del Fulham: c'è anche lui in corsa per la panchina con Blanc e #Sarri https://t.co/PSlnynRj5n — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) June 2, 2018

But the Cottagers have been one of the more impressive teams in the Championship this season and there a few who would argue that Jokanović is deserving of his chance to impress in the top flight.

The 49-year-old would likely be a welcomed appointment after spending two years at Chelsea as a player but fans have been chomping at the bit to see a 'big name manager' come in to take charge at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season.

There appears to be a consensus that Sarri is still their desired choice, but former France and Paris Saint-Germain boss Blanc could still be an impressive appointment for some fans in west London.