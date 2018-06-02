England began its World Cup preparations with a solid win against Nigeria on Saturday evening, as goals from Gary Cahill and Harry Kane canceled out Alex Iwobi's second-half strike.

Cahill opened the scoring early on, thumping a header past Francis Uzoho before the Nigerian made a costly error, allowing Kane's shot from distance to squeeze underneath him.

Arsenal forward Iwobi got one back for the Super Eagles, but England held on for a decent win in the first of two warm-up games for the Three Lions, the second coming next week against Costa Rica in Leeds.

Kyle Walker was again utilised as part of a back three alongside John Stones and Cahill, whose well placed finish got England off to a flying start early on.

The Chelsea defender, who was in and out of the Blues' team during the 2017/18 season, rose highest to meet a Kieran Trippier cross, heading into the top right corner to reward England's bright start.

Gary Cahill scores for England with a powerful header!



1-0 to Englandpic.twitter.com/58N4UYSBk0 — Roro O'Monstro.™ (@Roromeo_MUFC10) June 2, 2018

Nigeria were sloppy during the first half and their limp performance in the opening 45 minutes was embodied by Uzoho's blunder, the Deportivo La Coruna goalie allowing Kane's central strike to slip from his grasp.

Harry Kane's goal earlier ......



"GOALIE DEPT" The only department am scared of pic.twitter.com/YyTQRUKILP — 7sevenshop.com (@7sevenshop_) June 2, 2018

However, Nigeria perked up in the second period and got themselves back in the game through Iwobi. The 22-year-old reacted quickest to fire home on the rebound after former Watford striker Odion Ighalo struck the post.

England lacked the zip from the early stages in the second half as regular substitutions broke up the rhythm of the game, with Danny Rose, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marcus Rashford, Fabian Delph and Danny Welbeck all appearing from the bench.

Manchester United striker Rashford had a half chance late on, heading over Delph's curling cross after peeling away from the Nigeria defenders. Welbeck was set free down the right in stoppage time but elected to stop and cross instead of sprint and shoot, with Rose being ruled offside.

Overall, it was a good test for England, who looked sharp early on but faded after a number of personnel changes, with almost all the substitutes failing to make much of an impression during their cameo appearances.

England's win ensured its unbeaten run is now at eight games, reaching back to its loss in France back in June last year.