'I Enjoy Every Minute': Jesse Lingard Loving Life Under Three Lions' Manager Gareth Southgate

Manchester United and England forward Jesse Lingard has claimed that he's thriving with the Three Lions under Gareth Southgate's tutelage. The England boss has constantly told his players to be relaxed when playing for their country, and it seems to be working in Lingard's case.

In previous years, the England squad has looked tense and nervous while balancing the nation's hopes on their collective shoulders, but Southgate doesn't want that for his side this summer.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Ahead of England's first World Cup warm up friendly against Nigeria, Lingard has opened up on what it's like to play under Southgate.

“At the moment, I don’t feel no pressure," he told The Mirror. "I am enjoying my football and playing freely. The group of lads we have got around us help that, and especially the manager.

“He trusts the players and it is only right that we perform.

“We know in our heads as players what we want to achieve in this tournament so as long as we believe in ourselves and the country backs us we will go out and do well.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

“Every footballer should enjoy football. It is our job and that is what we have always wanted to be. I enjoy every minute of the game but still have that thing in the back of your head that you want to win.

“You know it’s football and it does not always happen but as long as there is always another time to bounce back, that is the most important thing.

England play friendlies against Nigeria and Costa Rica before facing Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in the competition Group Stages.