Inter Reportedly Set to Lodge €10m Bid for Tottenham Midfielder Mousa Dembele

Inter have reportedly lodged a €10m bid for Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele. The 30-year-old has one year left on his current deal at Spurs, and the Serie A outfit are prepared to offer the Belgium international a four year deal to come to San Siro before next season.

Having moved to Fulham back in 2010, before making the switch to Tottenham in 2012, Dembele has spent the large majority of his footballing career in the Premier League - but the appreciation for the midfielder's ability has only started to arrive in the last few campaigns.

And now, according to FCInterNews (via Football Italia), Inter have submitted a formal €10m offer to Spurs - directors Piero Ausilio and Giovanni Gardini arriving into London on Friday to begin negotiations.





There's no word yet on how Tottenham will respond to the offer, but should the bid be accepted, I Nerazzurri will be getting one of England's best central midfielders for a comically low fee in today's inflated transfer market - even if he is 30 with one year on his deal.

One thing that might sway the tide in Inter's favour is the wage cap at Spurs. Though Inter aren't the richest team on the planet, by offering Dembele a heavily hiked up wage, the Belgian might be able to force his way out of the club.

However, Tottenham have spent the last few years going from strength to strength, and Dembele has been at the heart of that. He may wish to stay at Spurs and continue the fight for a trophy.