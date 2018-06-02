'It's a Little Bit Strange': James Rodriguez Discusses Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid Departure

On loan Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez has opened up on how he feels about Zinedine Zidane's surprise resignation from Los Blancos. The Colombian admits that his exit is "strange", and faces question marks over his own future as a result of the Frenchman's decision.

It came out of the blue. Freshly back from Kiev after winning the Champions League final, Thursday afternoon saw Madrid call a shock press conference to announce that the 35-year-old would be leaving the club despite all of his success.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

And in response, Rodriguez, who has spent the season in Bavaria on loan with Bayern Munich, has admitted that Zidane's decision was a little weird.

"A little bit, yes, because he's had three years there where he has practically won everything," responded Rodriguez, when asked if he was surprised by his manager's exit, according to Goal.

"It's a little bit strange, no? But it was his decision. I think he did good things in all three years."

In the wake of the recent news, Rodriguez's own future has been called into doubt.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Bayern have an option to buy the midfielder this summer, and it's expected that they will activate that clause after a successful season in the Bundesliga with the club. However, the Colombian international may wish to return to the Bernabeu.

Rodriguez only left Madrid as a result of his relationship with Zidane. The Frenchman didn't seem to rate the player, and Rodriguez grew frustrated at his lack of game time in the Spanish capital - prompting a move to Germany.