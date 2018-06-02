Jurgen Klopp Set to Meet With Mother of Barcelona Starlet Regarding Potential Move to Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to be ready to turn to the mother of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele in an attempt to persuade the Frenchman to make the move to Merseyside this summer. The 21-year-old's future at Camp Nou is in doubt, and Liverpool are believed to be very keen on the winger.

The lack of depth in Liverpool's squad is one reason why they're not considered Premier League title contenders, and beyond their incredible front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, there's little firepower waiting on the sidelines.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The introduction of Dembele could change that.

With Antoine Griezmann expected to move to Barca this summer, game time for Dembele (who cost the club around £135m last summer) is likely to become even more sparce than it has been this season, and a move is on the cards.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Klopp is prepared to reach out to the player's closest contacts in a bid to help the move materialise, and Dembele's mother is included in that group of people.

GENYA SAVILOV/GettyImages

How much influence his mother's endorsement would hold over the former Borussia Dortmund and Nice wide man is yet to be seen, but it appears Klopp is willing to do everything it takes to ensure his arrival at Anfield.

Liverpool have already signed Monaco's Fabinho for £45m this summer, and Naby Keita is soon to link up with his new Liverpool teammates. Liverpool seem to be doing everything they can to compete for the league title next season, and a new goalkeeper is expected at the club as well as links with Bayern Munich centre back Jerome Boateng. It's going to be a busy couple of months.