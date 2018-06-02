Medhi Benatia Being 'Pushed Out' at Juventus as Arsenal Join European Duo in Transfer Battle

Juventus centre back Medhi Benatia will be leaving the Allianz Stadium this summer, having been told to look for a new club.
The Moroccan has played an important role in Turin over the last couple of years, but a change of scenery looks to be the case of the former Bayern Munich defender - with Marseille, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal all interested in his services.
Benatia's valuation sits at around €22m - having moved to Juventus for just under that amount a year ago (following a loan spell), and Il Bianconeri are said to have already found possible replacements for the 31-year-old, as they renew the contracts of Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Benatia is being pushed out of Juventus, but isn't without suitors. Marseille, Dortmund and Arsenal are all interested in the defender - three teams that genuinely interest him - as well as AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, though Benatia is wary that the two latter mentioned teams can't guarantee consistent game time.
A move to Arsenal would see the centre back potentially join teammate Stephan Lichtsteiner, who is expected to sign for the Gunners in the coming days.
As well as Lichtsteiner, Unai Emery is expected to sign Sokratis Papastathopoulos, as the Spaniard looks to strengthen the team's back line ahead of his first season.
A return to Germany also interests Benatia. With Sokratis on his way out, the chance for regular first team football could open itself up in a division that Benatia has spent a lot of time in.