Napoli President Reveals Club Rejected €50m Bid From Manchester City for Midfielder Jorginho

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Napoli chairman Aurelio di Laurentiis has admitted that the club have turned down a bid from Manchester City for in-demand midfielder Jorginho. The 26-year-old was reported to be on the verge of a switch to the Etihad earlier on in the week, but di Laurentiis seems to have quashed that rumour.

Pep Guardiola doesn't want too many new signings at Man City this summer, but Jorginho is believed to be one of the names at the top of his list. It was claimed that both City and Napoli had agreed upon a €50m deal including bonuses, but Aurelio has moved to deny the claims.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"I have turned down €45m plus €5m in bonuses from City for Jorginho," he said, according to Football Italia.

Ideally, de Laurentiis would like to keep hold of Jorginho this summer, but a move to the Premier League still seems likely. Though the midfielder may depart, di Laurentiis claims that the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti will be key to Napoli's improvement - and the transfer market will have a hand in that.

"Carlo is the key to the internationalisation of Napoli. He wants to keep 80 per cent of the current squad, he considers it to be of a great level.

"Our targets are a goalkeeper, a full-back, a central midfielder and a winger.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"From 10-31 July Carlo will be able to assess the squad and make some decisions. Then, on 4 August we are in Dublin to play Liverpool and we will see his first Napoli team."

Napoli came close to pulling Juventus from the top of the Serie A pile last season, but eventually failed. This coming term, Ancelotti will be hoping to do one better and take the Scudetto from the Turing outfit.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)