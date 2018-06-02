New Bayern Munich Manager Niko Kovac Eyes Reunion With Former Real Madrid Midfielder

Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovač is planning to make a move for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Omar Mascarell this summer, according to reports.

Former Frankfurt manager Kovač has worked with the 25-year-old over the last two years at the Waldstadion, and the Croatian head coach was the man who brought Mascarell to Germany from Real Madrid for just €1m in 2016.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Los Blancos do have the option to resign the defensive midfielder at a cut-price of €4m during the first two weeks of July.

But Mascarell is out of contract with Frankfurt next year regardless of his potential return to the Spanish capital, and Kovač is eager to bring one of his former players to Bavaria this summer.

A report from Marca claims that Kovač is keen to bring some extra depth to Bayern Munich's squad and Mascarell is one of his top priorities.

Frankfurt have something with Vallejo, Mascarell, Gacinovic, Fabian and Hrgota. Kovac deserves credit for having them play football. — Lars Pollmann (@LarsPollmann) October 28, 2016

The Reds have largely rotated between Javi Martinez and Arturo Vidal as their anchorman under Jupp Heynckes this season, with their only other defence-minded midfielder being Niklas Dorsch - who has left to join second-tier side FC Heidenheim.

Although the signing of Mascarell will hardly have Bayern fans jumping out of their seats, the 25-year-old has largely gone under the radar this season due to a number of high profile injuries, as well as the likes of Denis Zakaria and Santiago Ascacibar having impressive breakout campaigns in the Bundesliga.

The former Spain Under-19 international - who is also eligible to represent Equatorial Guinea - has made a total of 45 appearances for Frankfurt over the last two years, scoring two goals and claiming one assist.