New Bayern Munich Manager Niko Kovac Eyes Reunion With Former Real Madrid Midfielder

By 90Min
June 02, 2018

Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovač is planning to make a move for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Omar Mascarell this summer, according to reports.

Former Frankfurt manager Kovač has worked with the 25-year-old over the last two years at the Waldstadion, and the Croatian head coach was the man who brought Mascarell to Germany from Real Madrid for just €1m in 2016.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Los Blancos do have the option to resign the defensive midfielder at a cut-price of €4m during the first two weeks of July. 

But Mascarell is out of contract with Frankfurt next year regardless of his potential return to the Spanish capital, and Kovač is eager to bring one of his former players to Bavaria this summer.

A report from Marca claims that Kovač is keen to bring some extra depth to Bayern Munich's squad and Mascarell is one of his top priorities.

The Reds have largely rotated between Javi Martinez and Arturo Vidal as their anchorman under Jupp Heynckes this season, with their only other defence-minded midfielder being Niklas Dorsch - who has left to join second-tier side FC Heidenheim.

Although the signing of Mascarell will hardly have Bayern fans jumping out of their seats, the 25-year-old has largely gone under the radar this season due to a number of high profile injuries, as well as the likes of Denis Zakaria and Santiago Ascacibar having impressive breakout campaigns in the Bundesliga.

The former Spain Under-19 international - who is also eligible to represent Equatorial Guinea - has made a total of 45 appearances for Frankfurt over the last two years, scoring two goals and claiming one assist.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)