Stoke Winger Reportedly Set for Huddersfield Medical as Potters Begin Summer Clearance

Stoke City's Egyptian winger Ramadan Sobhi is due to have a medical at Huddersfield as the relegated club begin their inevitable summer of sales.

According to Pete O'Rourke, Sobhi is set to be the first Stoke player to be sold following the club's relegation from the top flight, with Huddersfield appearing to be the destination for the 21-year-old.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Whilst Sobhi's potential hasn't quite been reached in his short Premier League career, Huddersfield will be encouraged by his 24 appearances in the 2017/18 season, and the Terriers will surely be confident he can surpass his total of two goals last season in what will be a better attacking outfit at the John Smith's Stadium.

On the flip side, the Potters are facing a summer of uncertainty, with many of their key players expected to be sold.

Robert Hradil/GettyImages

The likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Jack Butland aren't expected to be plying their trade in the Championship next season and whilst they may look to hold on to some of their more experienced squad members, it appears that there will be a lot of overhaul at Stoke.





Huddersfield will be hoping that the signing of Sobhi can offer the club a bit more attacking flair, the club managed just 28 goals last season, the same as relegated Swansea.

If Sobhi can convert some of his potential into goals and assists, the Yorkshire club will be in a good place next season.