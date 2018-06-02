'That Was the Situation at the Time': Casillas Opens Up on His Unceremonious Real Madrid Departure

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has discussed the possibility of one day returning to Los Blancos - be it as a player, a coach, or other terms. The World Cup winning stopper left the club on a sour note, but he's left the door open on one day reconciling with the team that he spent most of his life.

Andres Iniesta's emotional return from Barcelona would understandably be something to be jealous of from Casillas' perspective. Having spent 16 years with Madrid, a send off like Iniesta's would've been expected. Instead, the keeper left like anyone else.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

However, the Spaniard doesn't seem to mind the lack of love he was shown.

“That was the situation at the time," Casillas said of his low-key Real Madrid exit, according to AS. "I'm sure there will be a reconciliation in the future and there won't be any problems or bad feelings. Luckily, I'm still playing and I'm happy. I'm not on the front pages any more. I'm very happy for my fellow team mates and the send-off they are given."

Casillas' falling out with Jose Mourinho was the catalyst to the goalkeeper's soured exit from the Bernabeu, but despite how it ended for him, the 37-year-old is keen to return one day.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

“I can see myself going back to Real Madrid one day. Whenever I am home I go to the Bernabéu to cheer the team on. I don't know when I will return to the club. I started out there as a kid, I grew up there.

"I spent so much of my life there that everyone saw me grow up into a man. I'm still associated with Madrid. I'm sure I'll go back. How can you say no to Real Madrid? But right now I don't see myself taking up coaching or a backroom post."