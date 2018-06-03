Agent of Liverpool Target Addresses Growing Rumours That His Client Is Nearing Premier League Move

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

The agent of Liverpool target Nabil Fékir has denied speculation linking his client with a move to Merseyside.

Speaking in an interview with French outlet Le Progrès (via Get French Football News), Jean-Pierre Bernès insisted that he will not agree any move for his player without the blessing of Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas.

Twenty-four-year-old Fekir has played 39 games across all competitions for Lyon this season, scoring 23 goals in the process and attracting the attention from some of the top clubs in Europe.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

He also scored his second goal for the French national team earlier this year, when he helped his side to a 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland.

Speaking about the recent speculation linking Fekir with a move to Liverpool, the player's agent said, “I did not leave Marseille (this weekend). 

"I am with my family, but I will be clear, we will go with Nabil to Liverpool or elsewhere when there is an agreement with Lyon and if Jean-Michel Aulas gives the green light…Liverpool’s interest exists, but for the moment nothing is done and other clubs could come in. The window will be long.”

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

His comments follow a similar line of wording used by Fekir himself last month, when he played down reports of a move away from Lyon this summer.

"I'm not close to Liverpool," Fekir said. "It's true that there are discussions with several clubs. As I said, I will take the time to think.

"It does not matter if I sign or not before the World Cup. As I said, I leave time to do things. He [Aulas] knows my desires, and we'll talk about all of this in the next few days."

