Arsenal Renew Interest in Sevilla Star as the Gunners Look to Rebuild Under Unai Emery

Arsenal are reportedly interested in acquiring the signature of Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi as new manager Unai Emery looks to rebuild the Gunners after a disappointing 2017/18 season.

The France international, who has recently been called up to Les Bleus' World Cup squad, has impressed since singing for Sevilla for £8m in 2015 and is currently one of Emery's top transfer targets. Arsenal were apparently looking to make a bid for the 29-year-old back in January but head of recruitment Sven Mislintat decided against the move.

However, according to the Mirror, after conversations with Emery, Mislintat is now willing to sanction the deal this summer. Emery has previously worked with N'Zonzi as the manager of Sevilla and the Frenchman was present as the side won two Europa League trophies on the bounce.

The new Arsenal manager is unsurprisingly a huge admirer of N'Zonzi and the Frenchman's previous experience in the Premier League may be telling.

N'Zonzi joined Blackburn Rovers in 2009, before moving on to Stoke City in 2012, but his level of performances have improved dramatically since moving over to ply his trade in Spain.

Arsenal have been lacking in defensive midfield options since the sale of Francis Coquelin in January and with Jack Wilshere's future looking uncertain, N'Zonzi, could be just the player to add some much-needed grit and determination to the Gunner's midfield.

Although some reports suggest that Arsenal will also be interested in Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, Emery is instead particularly keen on N'Zonzi and he will be doing everything in his power to bring him over to the Emirates.