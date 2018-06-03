Arsene Wenger Hints at Decision on Retirement as Report Claims PSG Have Offered New 'Major Role'

Arsene Wenger says that he has several questions to ask of himself before deciding whether or not to continue in management following his departure from Arsenal.

Wenger left the Gunners after 22 years and there have been mixed rumours about his future, with some claiming he could go straight into another coaching role and some saying he will retire.

In an interview with TF1's Telefoot programme, as quoted by the Times, Wenger could not offer any clarity on his future but said that a decision would be made within the next fortnight.

"Do I still have the desire to be a coach? It's the question I'm going to have to answer in the next two weeks,” Wenger said. “Do I have the desire to throw myself into another crazy challenge? I don't know. It's a job that requires total commitment.

“I must give myself a little distance, which is something I've never done. I'll have to see how much I miss it."

It's also claimed that Paris Saint-Germain have offered Wenger the role of sporting director at the Parc des Princes. Wenger spent the formative years of his managerial career in France with Nancy and Monaco between 1984 and 1994, and he may be open to a return.

Regardless of whether Wenger stays in management or moves into a more senior position, it is likely to be abroad as he has previously stated that it would be "difficult" to work at another Premier League club after so long with Arsenal.

If PSG have offered Wenger a role and he takes it, he would be working alongside new manager Thomas Tuchel.