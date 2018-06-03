Barcelona Fans Name the Spurs Star They Would Rather Have Over Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has consistently been touted with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer transfer window, but fans of the club have recently made clear their desire to see Tottenham star Christian Eriksen playing at the Camp Nou instead.

The Danish playmaker was subject to speculation regarding a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona last summer, but a move to the Spanish shores never materialised. However, Eriksen's agent's claim that the Spurs star has attracted interest from 'several clubs' has once again set the rumour mill in motion.

Barcelona have reportedly rekindled their interest as they be look to better last season's La Liga and Copa del Rey double. The fans of the club believe that to do so requires bolstering their midfielde rather than their attacking lineup, making Eriksen an ideal addition.

Barcelona-based newspaper Sport, (via Sport Witness) ran a poll amongst the fanbase, asking who they wanted to see signed this summer. Both Griezmann and Eriksen were among the names suggested, yet it was the latter who sparked the most interest from fans with over 9,000 votes.

Andreas Iniesta's departure to Japan at the end of last season leaves room for reinforcements in the Barcelona midfield, and fans are obviously anxious to see the club bring in a replacement despite Philippe Coutinho's arrival in January.

Eriksen excelled for Spurs last season, scoring ten and registering ten assists across the 37 league games that he played, and has proven under Mauricio Pochettino that he is ready make the step up to one of Europe's biggest clubs.





While Eriksen has said that he does not wish to talk about his future, he is yet to deny that a move to Barcelona could be on the cards.

Eriksen was quoted in BT saying: "I do not want to talk about rumours and the future."

The talented Dane will travel to Russia with his country for the World Cup this summer, and a good tournament for the 26-year-old will only increase interest in his services.