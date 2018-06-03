Dele Alli Claims Linking Up with Harry Kane is Easy Ahead of World Cup With England

England triumphed 2-1 over Nigeria at Wembley on Saturday evening in the first of two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup in Russia this summer, and a number of positives can be drawn from the performance.

One such positive was the performances of both Harry Kane and Dele Alli. The two Spurs stars linked up well in Gareth Southgate's starting XI and their experience from playing together at club level was evident.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Alli spoke of how easy it is to play alongside Kane, and hinted that they had a telepathic understanding.

”It’s great to be playing with Harry for England," Alli said.

"At Tottenham he’s an unbelievable player, but the way we link isn’t something we’ve worked on. You don’t need to work on stuff too much. As a player fitting in behind someone like Harry, you don’t have to do too much.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“You just give him the ball and he seems to score!"

Kane grabbed England's second against Nigeria after Gary Cahill had already headed Southgate's team in front just seven minutes into the game.

“I have worked with Harry on the training field at Spurs and I watched him on TV when I was in League One, so I could see what type of player he is," Alli continued.

“His movement is unbelievable, but one of the things he doesn’t get a lot of credit for is how hard he works and how much easier he makes life for his defenders when he is pressing so hard from the front. He’s a joy to play with."

England now play Costa Rica on Thursday in their final game before the tournament kicks off. Southgate will use the game to decide upon his starting eleven for England's opening game against Tunisia, but Alli and Kane's performance on Saturday will have done no harm to their selection chances.