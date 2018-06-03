Dele Alli Claims Linking Up with Harry Kane is Easy Ahead of World Cup With England

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

England triumphed 2-1 over Nigeria at Wembley on Saturday evening in the first of two warm-up games ahead of the World Cup in Russia this summer, and a number of positives can be drawn from the performance. 

One such positive was the performances of both Harry Kane and Dele Alli. The two Spurs stars linked up well in Gareth Southgate's starting XI and their experience from playing together at club level was evident.  

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Alli spoke of how easy it is to play alongside Kane, and hinted that they had a telepathic understanding. 

”It’s great to be playing with Harry for England," Alli said. 

"At Tottenham he’s an unbelievable player, but the way we link isn’t something we’ve worked on. You don’t need to work on stuff too much. As a player fitting in behind someone like Harry, you don’t have to do too much.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“You just give him the ball and he seems to score!"

Kane grabbed England's second against Nigeria after Gary Cahill had already headed Southgate's team in front just seven minutes into the game. 

“I have worked with Harry on the training field at Spurs and I watched him on TV when I was in League One, so I could see what type of player he is," Alli continued.

“His movement is unbelievable, but one of the things he doesn’t get a lot of credit for is how hard he works and how much easier he makes life for his defenders when he is pressing so hard from the front. He’s a joy to play with."

England now play Costa Rica on Thursday in their final game before the tournament kicks off. Southgate will use the game to decide upon his starting eleven for England's opening game against Tunisia, but Alli and Kane's performance on Saturday will have done no harm to their selection chances. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)