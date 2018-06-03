Inter Reportedly Join the Hunt for Sought-After Bordeaux Winger Malcom Ahead of Return to UCL

Inter are reportedly keen on joining in the hunt for Bordeaux's hot prospect Malcom as they look to justify their status as a Champions League team.

Acquiring the Brazilian's signature will no doubt be a difficult task and the French club will be looking for no less than €40m for the 21-year-old. His form has been scintillating this season and in the process he has become one of Europe's brightest talents, scoring 12 goals in 38 appearances from a wide position.

Under the guidance of manager Luciano Spalletti, Inter managed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2012 and, according to Sky Sports Italia, their priority this summer will be to reinforce their attacking options to ensure that they remain competitive in Europe next season - and that starts with Malcom.

MEHDI FEDOUACH/GettyImages

It will be particularly difficult to sign Malcom considering the extensive interest emerging from different corners of Europe including English sides Chelsea and Liverpool. Despite this, Inter will be hoping that they can snatch the Brazilian from right under the noses of the Premier League giants.

However, Inter are aware of how difficult the task will be so they are also considering a bid for Sassuolo's Matteo Politano. The 24-year-old impressed in Serie A during the 2017/18 season and will be a much more financially viable option as he is valued at just €15m.

Whoever Inter sign, they will be hoping that they can build upon their successes last season and both compete for the title in Serie A and have a decent run in the Champions League during the 2018/19 season.