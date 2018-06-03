Joachim Low Criticises 'Sloppy' Germany After World Champions' Poor Form Continues in Austria

Joachim Low was pleased to see Manuel Neuer back in Germany's starting lineup, but he was heavily critical of his team's performance in Saturday's 2-1 defeat in Austria.

Mesut Ozil gave the world champions an 11th minute lead but second half goals from Martin Hinteregger and Alessandro Schopf gave Austria, who did not qualify for the World Cup, a morale-boosting win.

The result means that Germany are now winless in five games, making this their worst run of form since 1987.

However, there was some encouraging news as Bayern Munich's Neuer made his first appearance for club or country since sustaining a broken foot in September. Low had mixed feelings about the game as a result.

"That was a good comeback from Manuel Neuer after so long out," Low said, as quoted by Kicker. "He made one or two outstanding saves, but the defeat annoys me.

"We didn't put into practice what we had planned.

"After the break, we fell into a pattern which I didn't like at all and we were far too sloppy in our game going forward.

"If we play like that in Russia, then we have no chance."

Die Mannschaft have drawn with England, France and Spain, and lost to Brazil and Austria, since winning their final World Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan.

If they fail to win their final World Cup warm up match against Saudi Arabia on Friday it will be their worst run of form since 1931. These preparations are far from ideal as they seek to retain the World Cup in Russia.

They begin their title defence against Mexico on 17 June in a group that also contains Sweden and South Korea.