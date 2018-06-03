Jose Mourinho Reveals Move to International Management Is a Long Way Off Ahead of World Cup

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that now is not the time for him to consider moving into international management with his native Portugal.

The 55-year-old has enjoyed a glittering managerial career which has seen him take over the reigns at top clubs in Italy, Spain and England but he has been quick to suggest that he is far from ready to give up club football in favour of waltzing on to the international scene with Portugal.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Mourninho claimed that, although he has previously expressed his interest in international management, he is currently happy to maintain his role at Manchester United.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He told the magazine: "I am not close at all. I think being the coach of a club is my job, because I need to play matches every week and train every day.

"I would say I am even further away from being tired now than I was a few years ago."

Portugal, coming off the back of European triumph in 2016, will be hoping that they can continue their successes in Russia and Mourinho believes this is more than possible.

FBL-EURO-2016-MATCH51-POR-FRA-TROPHY

 "Well, Portugal did get to the semifinal in 2006 and we also won the European Championship in 2016, so that means we are among the best teams in the world.

"So Portugal can do anything. Can we be world champions? I don't dare say that, but on our day we can beat anyone.

"And of the European teams, Spain looked really strong in qualifying. They have a mix of good experienced players and quality players. But you never know ... there can always be a surprise at the World Cup."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)