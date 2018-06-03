Jose Mourinho Reveals Move to International Management Is a Long Way Off Ahead of World Cup

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that now is not the time for him to consider moving into international management with his native Portugal.

The 55-year-old has enjoyed a glittering managerial career which has seen him take over the reigns at top clubs in Italy, Spain and England but he has been quick to suggest that he is far from ready to give up club football in favour of waltzing on to the international scene with Portugal.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Mourninho claimed that, although he has previously expressed his interest in international management, he is currently happy to maintain his role at Manchester United.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He told the magazine: "I am not close at all. I think being the coach of a club is my job, because I need to play matches every week and train every day.

"I would say I am even further away from being tired now than I was a few years ago."

Portugal, coming off the back of European triumph in 2016, will be hoping that they can continue their successes in Russia and Mourinho believes this is more than possible.

"Well, Portugal did get to the semifinal in 2006 and we also won the European Championship in 2016, so that means we are among the best teams in the world.

"So Portugal can do anything. Can we be world champions? I don't dare say that, but on our day we can beat anyone.

"And of the European teams, Spain looked really strong in qualifying. They have a mix of good experienced players and quality players. But you never know ... there can always be a surprise at the World Cup."