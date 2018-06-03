Key Defender Denies Links to Chelsea & Signals Excitement at Ancelotti's Appointment at Napoli

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj has appeared to dismiss rumours linking him with a move away from the San Paolo this summer, in the wake of links to Premier League giants Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away, but has insisted in a recent interview, per Calciomercato, that he "does not know anything" about the possibility of a move away from Naples.

Hysaj joined Napoli from Empoli back in 2015 and his progress lead to him rejecting the chance to join Juventus last summer, much to the delight of Napoli fans.

The defender enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, playing 35 times in Serie A and featuring in all six of Napoli's Champions League games under outgoing manager Maurizio Sarri - who has been heavily linked with a move to the Blues too.

Speaking about this, and his own personal future, Hysaj recently said: "The farewell of Sarri is not good news given that I've been with the coach for six years.

Robert Hradil/GettyImages

"But Napoli have made a good choice with Ancelotti who is an excellent coach and we know how many titles he won.

"Future? They are just rumours, I do not know anything and I only read what is written."

A second place finish saw Napoli qualify for the Champions League once again, which could be a big factor in ensuring that Hysaj remains with the club beyond this summer.

The potential to work under former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti will also be a huge factor, as the club look to reduce the narrow gap to Italian champions Juventus next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)