Key Defender Denies Links to Chelsea & Signals Excitement at Ancelotti's Appointment at Napoli

Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj has appeared to dismiss rumours linking him with a move away from the San Paolo this summer, in the wake of links to Premier League giants Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away, but has insisted in a recent interview, per Calciomercato, that he "does not know anything" about the possibility of a move away from Naples.

Hysaj joined Napoli from Empoli back in 2015 and his progress lead to him rejecting the chance to join Juventus last summer, much to the delight of Napoli fans.

The defender enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, playing 35 times in Serie A and featuring in all six of Napoli's Champions League games under outgoing manager Maurizio Sarri - who has been heavily linked with a move to the Blues too.

Speaking about this, and his own personal future, Hysaj recently said: "The farewell of Sarri is not good news given that I've been with the coach for six years.

"But Napoli have made a good choice with Ancelotti who is an excellent coach and we know how many titles he won.

"Future? They are just rumours, I do not know anything and I only read what is written."

A second place finish saw Napoli qualify for the Champions League once again, which could be a big factor in ensuring that Hysaj remains with the club beyond this summer.

The potential to work under former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti will also be a huge factor, as the club look to reduce the narrow gap to Italian champions Juventus next season.