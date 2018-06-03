Liverpool Fans React in Horror to Former Chelsea Striker's Comments About Jordan Henderson

By 90Min
June 03, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to discuss comments about Jordan Henderson's future, made by former Chelsea forward Tony Cascarino.

Writing for The Times, Cascarino argues that changing Henderson to a centre back is key to any potential success for England at the World Cup this summer.

Cascarino wrote: “Southgate should seriously consider playing Henderson in defence in Russia. England’s back line is too slow and there are plenty of teams at this World Cup who have players with searing pace.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

“Henderson keeps it simple, can hold on to the ball and is mobile enough to move forward, all the top countries have attackers with dangerous pace.

“There are too many big centre halves in this England squad who lack the pace to keep up with them. A back three without pace will be ripped to pieces and one solution is to put a midfielder who can defend into that back line.”

Fans of both Liverpool and England were quick to react to Cascarino's comments on Twitter, expressing their confusion and disagreement, with some going as far as suggesting that Henderson should not play even in the midfield.

In Henderson's 280 appearances for Liverpool, he has played in defence once, featuring as a right back in a League Cup game against Swansea in 2012/13.

He has represented England on 38 occasions, and recently received lots of online support from fans who believed he deserved to be named England captain instead of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Whilst the likes of Gary Cahill, Harry Maguire and Phil Jones are not the fastest players around, Manchester City's Kyle Walker has emerged as a viable option at centre back, meaning England could have a defender with the kind of pace that Cascarino believes is necessary.

England kick off their World Cup tournament against Tunisia, before meeting Panama and Belgium in Group G. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)