Liverpool Fans React in Horror to Former Chelsea Striker's Comments About Jordan Henderson

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to discuss comments about Jordan Henderson's future, made by former Chelsea forward Tony Cascarino.

Writing for The Times, Cascarino argues that changing Henderson to a centre back is key to any potential success for England at the World Cup this summer.

Cascarino wrote: “Southgate should seriously consider playing Henderson in defence in Russia. England’s back line is too slow and there are plenty of teams at this World Cup who have players with searing pace.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

“Henderson keeps it simple, can hold on to the ball and is mobile enough to move forward, all the top countries have attackers with dangerous pace.

“There are too many big centre halves in this England squad who lack the pace to keep up with them. A back three without pace will be ripped to pieces and one solution is to put a midfielder who can defend into that back line.”

Fans of both Liverpool and England were quick to react to Cascarino's comments on Twitter, expressing their confusion and disagreement, with some going as far as suggesting that Henderson should not play even in the midfield.

Our @TonyCascarino62 believes @England should seriously consider playing Jordan Henderson in defence at the @FIFAWorldCup ....is Cas on to something or would it cause nothing but chaos at the back?@georgiebingham @talkSPORT — Weekend Breakfast (@talkSPORTWSB) June 2, 2018

No thanks....play players in their rightful positions. Square peg, round hole — Ezra Frank (@Thebigeasy84) June 2, 2018

Henderson not even in the England squad would be a better option than in defence 🙄🙄🙄 — Phil J Cartwright (@PhilipJCartwri1) June 2, 2018

Dier in defence, sure. But Henderson? Not for me. Henderson is a definite starter in midfield but we hardly have an abundance of CM’s to be playing everywhere else on the park. — Gavin Smith (@Gavin297Smith) June 2, 2018

Next joke please😂😂😂 — Stephen A. (@asakiboba) June 2, 2018

In Henderson's 280 appearances for Liverpool, he has played in defence once, featuring as a right back in a League Cup game against Swansea in 2012/13.

He has represented England on 38 occasions, and recently received lots of online support from fans who believed he deserved to be named England captain instead of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Whilst the likes of Gary Cahill, Harry Maguire and Phil Jones are not the fastest players around, Manchester City's Kyle Walker has emerged as a viable option at centre back, meaning England could have a defender with the kind of pace that Cascarino believes is necessary.

England kick off their World Cup tournament against Tunisia, before meeting Panama and Belgium in Group G.